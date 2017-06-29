2 stabbed outside Raiford's after argument over beer

Memphis Police Department is investigating a double stabbing in Downtown Memphis.

MPD said officers were called to Raiford's Disco because two people got stabbed outside the club around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The club was not open Wednesday.

A witness said one victim and the suspect began to argue over a beer when the argument turned physical.

Police said the suspect pulled out a blade and cut the victim.

That’s when another person stepped in to break up the fight, and was cut on the forearm.

Police said both victims were very intoxicated and refused to prosecute or fill out any paperwork.

Police later found the suspect, who told officers that it was self-defense and a misunderstanding. Police said the suspect was not armed when they found him.

Both victims are expected to be OK.

