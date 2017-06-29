New test could uncover those at lowest risk for breast cancer death

A molecular test could help identify breast cancer patients with the lowest risk of dying from the disease.

Mamma print, which was approved in 2007, tests for a 70-gene signature that pinpoints an 'ultralow' risk tumor.

That means the cancer has almost no risk of spreading or recurring, even 20 years after a tumor is removed.

Researchers say these patients could possibly avoid aggressive treatments, like radiation after a lumpectomy.

This study was led by researchers at UC San Francisco and published in 'Jama Oncology.'

