Legionnaires Disease found at Guest House at Graceland

Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.

Shelby County Health Department is investigating and have temporarily closed the pool at the hotel.

SCHD is working to identify the source of the outbreak and prevent future transmissions.

"We are working closely and cooperating fully with SCHD," stated The Guest House at Graceland, managed by Pyramid Hotel Group. "We care deeply about the health and safety of all our guests and employees. Our hotel remains open and fully operational. By closing our hot tub and pool facilities temporarily, we are taking all proper precautions as SCHD completes its investigation."

Legionnaires Disease is caused by a bacteria typically found in water. It can be contracted when someone breathes in vapor containing the bacteria.

Many people do not become ill after becoming exposed to Legionnaires, but symptoms can be similar to pneumonia, including coughing, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle aches, and headaches—all of which can last between two and 14 days after being exposed.

Anyone who visited Guest House at Graceland on Elvis Presley Boulevard between May 15 and June 26 and have experienced any symptoms, call 901-222-9299.

