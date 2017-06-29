2 people shot in Frayser

At least two people were shot in Frayser on Thursday morning.

Memphis Police Department taped off part of Clifton Avenue near Woodlawn Terrace to investigate the shooting.

MPD said two people were shot. Both were taken to Regional Medical Center; one of the victims is in critical condition.

Investigators said it is unconfirmed if anyone else was injured in the shooting.

