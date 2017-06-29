MFD speeding up hiring process for experienced firefighters

Memphis Fire Department is working on faster and easier ways to get new members to join their team.

Memphis Fire Chief Gina Sweat said the department will provide spots at a quicker rate for anyone with a paramedic license or previous firefighting experience.

"Firefighters who already have at least two years experience with a full paid fire department, or have their firefighter 2 certification with the state of Tennessee, or either they're eligible for reciprocity, can apply for a position with the Memphis Fire Department,” Sweat said.

MFD hosted a meet and greet Thursday to explain their new Lateral Hiring Initiative.

Applicants who meet all the requirements for Emergency Medical Technician, Advanced Emergency Medical Technician, or Paramedic will be allowed the opportunity to become a fire recruit in an abbreviated training program lasting just six weeks.

Sweat said cutting this time is much needed.

"We don't have trouble with hiring,” she said. “The problem is sometimes the program we have now, the training program to get your firefighter certification is 13 weeks.”

Sweat said MFD will be hiring 50 new team members by this fall, and the quick program will help save MFD overtime and quickly get more people on the street to help save lives.

"We have all kinds of incredible opportunities. Not just for firefighting, EMS, A lot of opportunity for promotion with the Memphis Fire Department.”

MFD will hold another meet and greet session Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fire Museum of Memphis.

