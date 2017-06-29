Delta plane safely makes emergency landing in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Delta plane safely makes emergency landing in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Public Domain) (Source: Public Domain)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Nearly 200 airplane passengers landed in Memphis unexpectedly Thursday.

Delta flight 1125 from Atlanta to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in Memphis.

Delta said the plane had to land because of a problem with its engine.

The Boeing 757 landed in Memphis without any problems. No passengers were injured.

