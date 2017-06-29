CITY WATCH: 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

CITY WATCH: 1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Payden Thompson (Source: MPD) Payden Thompson (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man kidnapped a 1-year-old girl at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in Memphis, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators are trying to find Pieree Cheer. They said he is 1-year-old Payden Thompson's father. 

Investigators said Cheer kidnapped Thompson around 12:30 p.m. from a home on Soapstone Drive, which is off W Levi Road near Chickasaw Middle School.

Cheer was last seen driving a blue 2004 Mitsubishi Galant with temporary tags.

Anyone with information that may help police locate this child should call 911 immediately.

