1-year-old kidnapped at gunpoint found safe; father still at large

The 1-year-old girl kidnapped by her father at gunpoint Thursday afternoon has been found safe and unharmed, according to Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said Pierre Cheer kidnapped Payden Thompson around 12:30 p.m. from a home on Soapstone Drive, which is off West Levi Road near Chickasaw Middle School.

MPD said Cheer is still at large.

Rudolph said there was "some type of disturbance" between the child's mother and father that prompted the kidnapping, but details of what took place is still limited.

Cheer was last seen driving a blue 2004 Mitsubishi Galant with temporary tags.

MPD has initiated the process of having an Amber Alert issued for the child.

According to investigators, there are no reports of injuries but Rudolph said this is still very early in the investigation.

Cheer has a criminal history that includes charges of aggravated robbery, assault, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.

