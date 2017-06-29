Youth spend the week working, witnessing, and worshiping

A man was shot and critically injured at a home in Memphis on Thursday afternoon.More >>
An administrative assistant at Rhodes College doesn't stop working hard when she clocks out at the end of the day. When she's not working, Angela Fletcher is saving lives with a special sidekick.More >>
Memphis-born rap and hip-hop artist Yo Gotti will host his fifth annual Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash in Memphis. For the first time, the show will be held at FedExForum.More >>
The 1-year-old girl kidnapped by her father at gunpoint Thursday afternoon has been found safe and unharmed, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two people were shot in Frayser on Thursday morning near a church.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Through pain, the woman fought to tell her story, advising others in abusive relationships to get help.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Special Agents from the Office of the State Auditor (OSA) arrested Elijah Wilson, former Coordinator of the North Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers (NCMCS), after being indicted on two counts of embezzlement.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
A mother is crying for justice after her daughter was violently murdered in the French Quarter while dozens of people watched and some even recorded it.More >>
The man suspected of burning a flag that was attached to a home on Floyd Avenue turned himself in at the Richmond Police Department on Wednesday night.More >>
A Marlin Police Department Captain has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.More >>
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.More >>
