Mid-South preacher sentenced 52 years for child rape

A Mid-South preacher who referred to himself as “Prophet Gray” was sentenced to 52 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl four years ago in her home.

Jarvis Gray, 29, who was convicted in May of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery, was sentenced Thursday by Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee.

The young girl told authorities the incidents happened in the family home on Faxon when Gray would watch her and her siblings when the parents were away. Gray had been living with the family but was not related to them.

Gray called himself both a minister and a prophet as he preached via YouTube back in October 2010.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.