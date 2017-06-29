1 critically injured in neighborhood shooting - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 critically injured in neighborhood shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A man was shot and critically injured at a home in Memphis on Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police Department said the man was shot around 4:10 p.m. at a home on Frisco Avenue in the Castalia Heights. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MPD said the suspect was seen driving away from the shooting in a silver or gray Grand Prix.

