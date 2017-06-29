Parents seeking justice; Storage unit mystery

Good evening,

Here’s a look at what’s most popular on wmcactionnews5.com right now, what we’re working on in the WMC Action News 5 newsroom and what you can look forward to later!

Weather Update:

Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers is tracking the rain expected for our holiday weekend. Plus he’ll have an updated look at our 7-day forecast.

What we’re working on:

Mid-South parents are turning to WMC Action News 5 for help bringing a killer to justice. In their first interview, hear from the parents of a man killed crossing the street near Overton Square about their fight for answers and where the investigation stands, tonight at 10.

An abandoned storage unit…tied to a notorious Mid-South murder case! A man bought it at auction and didn’t know what to do with it until a Google search led him to WMC Action News 5’s Janice Broach. Don’t miss who the contents belong to and what’s inside, tonight at 10.

Top headlines/trending:

Court documents reveal details of the night of Kingston Frazier’s death

12 prostitutes arrested near schools, churches

StormTrack Doppler 5 (Multiple Views)

Mid-South preacher sentenced 52 years for child rape

Drone factory to create hundreds of jobs in Clarksdale

Have a great night!