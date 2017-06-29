Family of man struck, killed by car desperate for closure

It's been 127 days since 32-year-old Christopher Phillips was hit and killed while crossing Madison Avenue.

Tens of thousands of cars have driven past the intersection of Morrison and Madison since then, but it's one that police haven't found that haunts Christopher's family.

For Christopher Phillips who loved food, music, and philosophy, it was an intersection he never made it across one February night.

“I don't think he had a mean bone in his body, he was just a gentle giant,” said his father Joe Phillips.

For the first time since that tragic night, Christopher's parents are opening up about their son.

“He always wanted to do positive things for the city that he loved so much,” Joe said.

Memories mean everything to this grieving mother and father, like their last family meal together.

“He told me because you guys were awesome, you guys were awesome, and it means a lot to you when you're 32-year-old child says that to you,” Joe said.

Less than a week after Christopher was taken, photos revealed a suspect's silver Mustang and a search warrant was executed at a dealership.

But since then, there’s only been silence, leaving this family searching for closure.

“Bringing justice that he does deserve will enable us to start to be able to figure out how to move forward,” said his mother Lauri.

In a city Christopher loved so much, these parents are begging Memphians to not let them down.

“I think he left this world a better place for being in it, he was one of the good guys,” Lauri said.

If you know who was driving the silver Mustang on Madison that night, or if you know anything at all, please call Memphis police or CrimeStoppers.

