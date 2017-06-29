Man missing for over a week, possibly has dementia

A man has been missing for 10 days and Memphis Police Department said he could have the early stages of dementia.

MPD issued a missing person alert for Vincent Naylor, on Thursday night.

Naylor was last seen on June 18 and he spoke with his brother on the phone on June 12. He also spoke with his sister on the phone on June 19.

He has not been heard from since those phone calls.

He was last seen at 49 South Morrison Street, near Madison Avenue and Highway 79.

If you have any information on his location, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

