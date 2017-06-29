Grizzlies Harrison working to be leader next season

Andrew Harrison Out to Build on Rookie Season with Grizzlies

Some players' coming out parties are exeptional experiences.

For Memphis Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison, last year was basically "where did that come from?"

After spending his rookie year with the D-League Iowa Energy, Harrison averaged 20 minutes a game with the Grizzlies last season.

He even started 18 contests when Mike Conley was out with a broken back.

We, of course, remember Harrison for plays like a chase-down block against the Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs.

But Harrison says he's not living in the past.

He has been working at Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camp at Bartlett United Methodist Church.

Harrison says this off season is about building on his success...and trying to become a leader.

"On the court, I'm trying to get better at every aspect. So you gotta lead by example really. I want to be able to come off the bench or start. Whatever coaches want me to do and contribute and be one of the X-Factors on the team," Harrison said.

Harrison says he won't play in next month's NBA Summer League, but adds he does plan to spend time in Vegas working out with his teammates.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.