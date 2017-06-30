Need answers in hit and run case in Midtown, Showers are in the forecast today and this weekend, Mid-South Heroes honored by WMC5

Happy Friday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

We are getting some breaking news on a shooting in around a local strip club early this morning. We are in contact with Memphis police this morning. Look for live reports this morning on WMC5.

A family is desperate for answers months after their son was hit and killed near a Midtown Memphis hotspot. We have their new plea for a break in the case, and the clues police have in the investigation that's this morning on #wmc5.

Today the pool and hot tub at the new Guest House at Graceland remain closed following an outbreak of Legionnaires Disease. Doctors say guests who stayed there between May 15 and June 26 are at risk. We'll tell you about the cases and what the health department is saying about it now.

133 new laws will take effect in Tennessee tomorrow. We'll look at some of the big ones this morning.

A consumer alert to tell you about if you have an infant at home. A choking hazard has prompted Burt's Bees baby to recall some of its infant coveralls. We'll show it to you this morning.

This week we are launching a new segment called "Mid-South Heroes." Each month, we're honoring a Mid-Southerner submitted by you for their impact in our community. This morning we introduce you to a woman and her dog who may be a missing person's best hope.

Weather:

Hot and humid today... rain and thunderstorms in many areas tonight. We're talking about today, the weekend and a peak to your independence day holiday on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Legionnaires Disease found at Guest House at Graceland

Man buys storage unit containing journals of West Memphis Three member

GRAPHIC: Pregnant woman runs over alleged purse thief

Drone factory to create hundreds of jobs in Clarksdale

Hip Hop artist Yo Gotti opens up about Memphis success



Join us on this Friday to get your weekend started off right. We have all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am. Tune in!

Andrew Douglas

Anchor