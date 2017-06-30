Man shot in head in driver's seat of car

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was found in a Hickory Hill parking lot.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was found in a Hickory Hill parking lot.More >>
The 1-year-old girl kidnapped by her father at gunpoint Thursday afternoon has been found safe and unharmed, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The 1-year-old girl kidnapped by her father at gunpoint Thursday afternoon has been found safe and unharmed, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A pregnant woman and her six-year-old son were shot in Whitehaven on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A pregnant woman and her six-year-old son were shot in Whitehaven on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Some Players Coming Out Parties are exceptional experiences. For Memphis Grizzlies Guard Andrew Harrison, last year was basically, "Where did That come From?" After spending his rookie year with the D-League Iowa Energy, Harrison averaged 20 minutes a game with the Grizzlies last season. He even started 18 contests when Mike Conley was out with a Broken Back. We, of course, remember Harrison for plays like this chase down block against the Spurs in Game 4 of the N...More >>
Some Players Coming Out Parties are exceptional experiences. For Memphis Grizzlies Guard Andrew Harrison, last year was basically, "Where did That come From?" After spending his rookie year with the D-League Iowa Energy, Harrison averaged 20 minutes a game with the Grizzlies last season. He even started 18 contests when Mike Conley was out with a Broken Back. We, of course, remember Harrison for plays like this chase down block against the Spurs in Game 4 of the N...More >>
An abandoned storage unit gives insight into a notorious Mid-South murder case.More >>
An abandoned storage unit gives insight into a notorious Mid-South murder case.More >>