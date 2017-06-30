Man shot in head in driver's seat of car

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was found in a Hickory Hill parking lot.

MPD was originally called to VLive on South Mendenhall Road as the club was closing, before 3 a.m.

Police said someone outside of VLive called 911 after witnessing the shooting.

Memphis Fire Department said the shooting victim was found nearby in the parking lot of a bowling alley.

The man was found in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said he lost control of the car and crashed into the curb.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have one person in custody in connection to this shooting.

