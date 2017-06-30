Pregnant woman, 6-year-old daughter shot while sleeping

A pregnant woman and her six-year-old son were shot in Whitehaven on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said a woman told them she and her daughter were asleep when shots were fired into their home on the corner of Levi Road and Third Street.

The mother, who is seven weeks pregnant, was shot. Her six-year-old daughter was also shot.

Both were rushed to the hospital; the woman is in critical condition, while her daughter is in non-critical condition.

