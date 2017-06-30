Caught on camera: Burglars leave behind huge mess in store

Surveillance cameras caught burglars leaving behind a huge mess at a Memphis convenience store.

Memphis Police Department said Express Mark on Knight Arnold Road was burglarized around 4:30 a.m. on June 19.

Surveillance shows two suspects walk up to the store and use a sledge hammer to break the front window and get in.

Once the first suspect got in the store, he handed merchandise to his partner.

Along with trashing the store, the two stole cigarettes, cigars, three containers of scratch tickets, and the entire cash register.

The two ran from the store going northbound.

