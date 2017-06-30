3 charged in UPS theft ring

A pregnant woman and her six-year-old son were shot in Whitehaven on Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Memphis Police Department is investigating after a shooting victim was found in a Hickory Hill parking lot.More >>
Storms will be possible today and tonight as a cold front moves through the area.More >>
Memphis Police Department arrested three people involved in a UPS theft ring.More >>
An abandoned storage unit gives insight into a notorious Mid-South murder case.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium ion batteries -- odds are good -- you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
Eddie Tipton confessed to writing software that gave him access to winning numbers before they were drawn. And he took advantage of it.More >>
A police report says after the light turned green, Venus Williams' vehicle was struck when she cut in front of another vehicle trying to get through the intersection. A 78-year-old passenger in that vehicle later died from his injuries.More >>
The woman is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.More >>
18-year-old Solidad Torres says a pattern of abuse and controlling behavior eventually led to a severe beating at the hands of her boyfriend.More >>
Police identified 36-year-old Courtney Javon McCain as a person of interest in the case and say he should be considered "armed and dangerous."More >>
A former Hudson Kindergarten teacher has been officially indicted after being arrested for having sex with multiple students.More >>
