3 charged in UPS theft ring

Memphis Police Department arrested three people involved in a UPS theft ring.

MPD said Jasmine Ashford, Kanisha Halmon, and Roosevelt Curry were involved in over-labeling packages at the UPS store on Swinnea Road.

A security advisor at the store contacted the Memphis cargo task force about 17 packages of cell phones and accessories that had been over-labeled.

The total value was about $79,000. The new over-labeled boxes had two different Memphis addresses.

After going to the addresses, detectives found several UPS boxes, and found Curry loading several boxes of phones into his car.

Curry was arrested and admitted to receiving the packages and taking them to his girlfriend, Halmon.

Ashford admitted to selling the phones and accessories for Halmon on eBay.

All three are charged with left of property of more than $60,000.

