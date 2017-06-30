Man indicted for supplying fentanyl that led to overdose death

A federal grand jury indicted a Memphis man for distributing drugs that killed a 21-year-old.

Investigators said Cortez Armstrong, 30, sold a variety of narcotics, including fentanyl, to 21-year-old Z.R.

Z.R. died from a fentanyl overdose on October 10, 2016 on Shelby Drive.

Armstrong faces at least 20 years in prison, with a chance of a life sentence.

“Pursuant to federal law, a person who distributes fentanyl which causes the death of the buyer is criminally responsible for the buyer’s death even though the drug dealer did not intend to harm the buyer,” acting U.S. Attorney Lawrence J. Laurenzi said. “Last year the Mid-South lost far too many lives to drug overdoses. Law enforcement will not sit idly by while the death toll continues to rise.”

