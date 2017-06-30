Teen missing; told girlfriend he'd been shot

Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who has not been seen since calling his girlfriend to tell her he had been shot.

Police are searching Madison Cypress Lakes apartment complex for 18-year-old Cedric Richardson.

Richardson’s girlfriend told police he left her in the car to go meet someone, and he never returned. He called her to say he’d be shot, but Richardson hasn’t been seen since.

Richardson was last seen at 7:15 Friday morning at the apartments; police said shots were heard in the area.

Richardson is 6’1, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Nike t-shirt and black jogging pants.

If you know where he may be, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or missing persons at 901-636-4479.

