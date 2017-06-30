Section of Fogg Rd. in DeSoto Co. to close until December

The Department of Road Management in Desoto County, Mississippi, has announced a road closure that will be in effect until the end of the year.

Starting Wednesday, July 5, Fogg Road between W. Commerce (Old Highway 304) and Conger Road will close.

The road will remain closed until at least Dec. 21, 2017.

Drivers will need to take an alternate route, and detour signs will be placed in the area.

