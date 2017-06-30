Memphis man pleads guilty to bank fraud

A man pleaded guilty to committing bank fraud at several locations in Memphis.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Talmadge Garner, along with other co-conspirators, deceived Orion Federal Credit Union, SunTrust Bank, and Regions Bank from August 2011 through February 2016.

Officials said the fraud was done via depositing fraudulent checks from stolen identities.

Nearly 200 checks were cashed for a total of $110,831.95.

Immediately after the checks were deposited, the money was withdrawn.

Garner pleaded guilty to two counts of bank fraud.

The maximum penalty for that crime is 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

