MPD investigates video of girls fighting, stabbing each other

A fight caught on camera is now being investigated by Memphis Police Department.

The video shows a group of girls brawling in the street.

At one point, a girl takes what appears to be a pair of scissors and stabs another girl multiple times.

The video was posted June 28 at 10 p.m. It's unclear when the video was recorded. A tipster told WMC Action News 5 the video was recorded in the Westwood neighborhood.

