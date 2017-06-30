2017 economic development forum looks for ways to grow business

The 10th annual Economic Development Forum opened this year in a new venue: Guest House at Graceland.

The forum focused on "The New Dynamics of Growing M/WBEs to Meet the Supply/Demand Equation."



The event, as always, was produced by the MMBC Continuum/Memphis MBDA Business Center and is the largest economic development conference in the Mid-South.



The three-day forum kicked off June 27th brought together top decision makers and business executives of major corporations, minority and women-owned business enterprises, local small businesses, community partners, and a number of other stakeholders who understand the benefits of economic inclusion.



Organizers say the conference is designed to demonstrate business concepts and models to produce greater economic inclusion for minority and women-owned businesses.



The conference opened with the Power Breakfast which featured keynote speaker Darrell Freeman, Founder of Zycron, Inc.



Keynote speakers for the luncheon were Sara Prince, Principal at McKinsey & Company, Inc., a renowned management consulting firm and Randall Melton, Vice President of Merchandising for Kroger Delta Marketing Area.



Our own, Kym Clark, served as Mistress of Ceremonies for the June 28th luncheon.



Organizers say the conference had something for every business owner/professional who wants to create new business opportunities and gave a forum to connect major corporations.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.