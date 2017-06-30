5 Great Things: Dream Home Winner, Ruby Wilson Scholarship, Memphis Music Producers

As we prepare to celebrate our country's independence ... we should also celebrate the fine Americans who help make this country great, as well as those who helped make 5 Great Things happen this week in the Mid-South.

Like, Terry McMullin of Olive Branch, Mississippi who helped make this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway a record-breaking fundraiser. McMullin bought a ticket every year, but he never imagined he'd win the 2017 Dream Home in Rossville, Tennessee. Now, the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath, 3,000 square foot home built by Southern Serenity Homes is all his.

A Memphis trio gave their all on America's Got Talent.

The Masqueraders have been together for over 50 years, and stunned the judges with their performance of "A Change is Gonna Come." Their breathtaking performance earned them a standing ovation and four "Yes" votes from the judges.

A group of Arkansas Highway Police officers were part of a special surprise for a Jonesboro teen with a life-threatening medical condition.

Teaming up with Make-A-Wish, the troopers escorted Matthew Verser via a limo ride to the Pyramid. When he arrived, the avid outdoorsman was surprised with a shopping spree for whatever he needed at the store.

Stax Music Academy is honoring the Queen of Beale Street by establishing the Ruby Wilson Memorial Scholarship.

Wilson died in August 2016, so to honor her legacy, Stax will choose one female vocalist a year from grades 6-12 to receive a full scholarship. The scholarship will cover a full year at Stax Music Academy.

Two Memphis producers are making their way at the top of the Billboard charts.

Matt Ross-Spang engineered the new hit album from artist Jason Isbell, currently the number four album in America. Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell produced the latest offering from the North Mississippi All-Stars, which spent time as number 1 on the Billboard blues chart.

