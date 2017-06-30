Fourth case of Legionnaires linked to Guest House at Graceland outbreak

Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.

The aquatic facility at Guest House at Graceland (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A fourth case of Legionnaires disease has been traced back to Guest House at Graceland.

Shelby County Health Department confirmed Friday that a fourth case of the disease had been found.

The outbreak happened in the pool area at Guest House at Graceland between May 15 and June 26. The pool area at the hotel has since been closed.

Anyone who visited the hotel during the time listed above should call 901-222-9299.

