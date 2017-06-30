Fourth case of Legionnaires linked to Guest House at Graceland outbreak

Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.More >>
Three people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease after an outbreak at Guest House at Graceland.More >>
A fourth case of Legionnaires disease has been traced back to Guest House at Graceland.More >>
A fourth case of Legionnaires disease has been traced back to Guest House at Graceland.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
A fight caught on camera is now being investigated by Memphis Police Department.More >>
A fight caught on camera is now being investigated by Memphis Police Department.More >>
A pregnant woman and her 6-year-old daughter were shot in the Westwood neighborhood Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A pregnant woman and her 6-year-old daughter were shot in the Westwood neighborhood Friday morning, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
A man pleaded guilty to committing bank fraud at several locations in Memphis.More >>
A man pleaded guilty to committing bank fraud at several locations in Memphis.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.More >>
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
Shania Cody, 4, was forced to suffer pain from a bullet in her foot for two weeks when her mom refused to take her to the hospital.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Two people in their 60s were pulled from the plane and helicoptered to the hospital.More >>
Two people in their 60s were pulled from the plane and helicoptered to the hospital.More >>
Jameel Muktar said the perpetrator knocked on the window, and when he rolled it down to see what he wanted, the man squirted the clear liquid on them.More >>
Jameel Muktar said the perpetrator knocked on the window, and when he rolled it down to see what he wanted, the man squirted the clear liquid on them.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg earlier this year.More >>
The charges have been dropped against two teens who were accused of starting the wildfires in Gatlinburg earlier this year.More >>