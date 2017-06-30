Mother of 4 killed in Lakeland house fire caused by lightning

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a house in Shelby County.

Fire officials said they received calls about a big house that caught fire after a bolt of lightning struck the home, which is located on Gainsborough Drive in Lakeland.

According to Shelby County fire officials, one woman was killed in the fire.

Shelby County Fire Department Public Information Officer Brent Perkins said Nancy Allen was trapped inside the home. She was home alone and her husband came home and found the house on fire.

Allen is the mother of four children.

Memphis Fire Department, Shelby County Fire Department, and Arlington Fire Department all worked to put out the fire.

