Man tries to kidnap 10-year-old, police release photos

There will likely be daily posts and chatter about the upcoming Solar Eclipse every day until the moon’s shadow is cast on the Earth on August 21. There are so many cool aspects of this rare event.More >>
There will likely be daily posts and chatter about the upcoming Solar Eclipse every day until the moon’s shadow is cast on the Earth on August 21. There are so many cool aspects of this rare event.More >>
A fight caught on camera is now being investigated by Memphis Police Department.More >>
A fight caught on camera is now being investigated by Memphis Police Department.More >>
Like a habit we just can’t break, it’s almost instinct that the first thing we do when we get in the car is turn up the A/C to high. But did you know that being a little patient could actually keep your health in check?More >>
Like a habit we just can’t break, it’s almost instinct that the first thing we do when we get in the car is turn up the A/C to high. But did you know that being a little patient could actually keep your health in check?More >>
Friday was a special day for 51 people. They became United States citizens. Those individuals took the Oath of Allegiance in Memphis on Friday to become citizens of the USA. Most naturalization applicants are required to take a test on English and United States history. The new citizens took the Oath of Allegiance at Benjamin Hooks Library. Many of those individuals have been in the United States and in the Bluff City for several years. One of those new citizens, Lina Yi, went to ...More >>
Friday was a special day for 51 people. They became United States citizens. Those individuals took the Oath of Allegiance in Memphis on Friday to become citizens of the USA. Most naturalization applicants are required to take a test on English and United States history. The new citizens took the Oath of Allegiance at Benjamin Hooks Library. Many of those individuals have been in the United States and in the Bluff City for several years. One of those new citizens, Lina Yi, went to ...More >>
Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a house in Shelby County.More >>
Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a house in Shelby County.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.More >>
For three weeks, researchers measured the ACE concentrations in two different pools - what they found is grisly and disturbing.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Crews in St. Louis found the sealed box as they worked to dismantle the monument, seen by some as a symbol of racism.More >>
Crews in St. Louis found the sealed box as they worked to dismantle the monument, seen by some as a symbol of racism.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>