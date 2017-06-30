Man tries to kidnap 10-year-old, police release photos

Southaven Police Department issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a man who tried to kidnap a boy.

Police issued the BOLO for a white male with short hair driving a white Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon.

The vehicle possibly has a spare tire in the rear driverside location.

Police said a 10-year-old came home and said a man stopped his vehicle, opened his door, and yelled for him to get in the truck. The boy ran home and called police.

If anyone knows the owner of the vehicle or anything about this case, call Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or the DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-8477.

