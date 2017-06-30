Two convicted of robbing Whitehaven student in 2014

Two men were convicted Thursday of the aggravated robbery of a Whitehaven High School student in 2014.

Cedric Anderson, 19, and 20-year-old Lonzell Hunter face 8-12 years in prison when they are sentenced on Aug. 18 Their bonds were revoked after the jury’s verdicts.

Investigators said the after-school incident occurred as the student was walking in front of Whitehaven Elementary School on Dec. 17, 2014, to attend a Teen Achievers event.

Hunter approached the victim, lifted his shirt to display a black handgun and said, “That cell phone is mine.” The victim surrendered his cell phone to Hunter.

Anderson then told the victim, “What’s up with the headphones?” and forced the student to surrender his headphones and his cell phone passcode as well.

Hunter had attended Whitehaven High School but had dropped out. Anderson also was no longer in school.

Both remain in custody pending sentencing.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.