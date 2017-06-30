51 people take Oath of Allegiance, become United States citizens

Friday was a special day for 51 people. They became United States citizens.

Those individuals took the Oath of Allegiance in Memphis on Friday to become citizens of the USA. Most naturalization applicants are required to take a test on English and United States history.

The new citizens took the Oath of Allegiance at Benjamin Hooks Library.

Many of those individuals have been in the United States and in the Bluff City for several years.

One of those new citizens, Lina Yi, went to graduate school in Memphis.

"I've been living in Memphis for 13 years. I'm just so excited for this moment," Yi said.

After taking the oath, the citizens can apply for a US passport and register to vote.

Friday's ceremony was part of the Benjamin Hooks Central Library Independence Day Celebration.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.