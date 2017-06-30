Mid-South steps up to help woman who was attacked, beaten

A woman is recovering after being attacked and beaten with a walker as she was getting ready

WMC's Chris Luther delivered the woman's new walker to her (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

The Mid-South stepped up to help a woman who fell victim to a heinous crime.

The woman was attacked and robbed outside a Memphis convenience store. The attacker used the woman's walker to beat her and then made off with the walker.

At one point or another we all need to lean on our neighbors for help. For Vicky Tate, that day came on Friday.

WMC Action News 5's Chris Luther arrived at Tate's home with a surprise.

"This was given to us by a viewer, and it's for you," Luther told Tate. "You said you couldn't afford another one, here you go."

"It's a blessing from God, oh my God," Tate said.

Tate said the woman that attacked her inside a convenience store beat her constantly with the walker and she was rushed to the hospital. Her attacker got away with her walker, forcing Tate to borrow one from a friend.

After our story aired Monday, we received multiple calls from people wanting to help. One viewer donated a brand new walker just for Tate.

"It means a lot to me. I'm going to get well, and it's just the best thing I've ever had," Tate said. "I got a new walker!"

Tate said she just couldn't believe it.

"I really appreciate y'all [WMC]. Y'all always helping people and I'm about to lose my voice and I just can't believe it," she said.

Now, Vicky wants to see the woman who assaulted her and stole from her behind bars.

"I just hope they get her off the street, and I thank God for good friends like y'all," Tate said. "Thanks Action News 5."

Tate can simply enjoy the giving spirit of the Memphis community.

