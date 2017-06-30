Coca-Cola museum opens in Corinth

A federal grand jury indicted a Memphis man for distributing drugs that killed a 21-year-old.More >>
Southaven Police Department issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a man who tried to kidnap a boy.More >>
There will likely be daily posts and chatter about the upcoming Solar Eclipse every day until the moon’s shadow is cast on the Earth on August 21. There are so many cool aspects of this rare event.More >>
There are only a few places around the globe that see high temperatures above 120°. It went much higher than that last Thursday in Ahvez, Iran.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
Jameel Muktar said the perpetrator knocked on the window, and when he rolled it down to see what he wanted, the man squirted the clear liquid on them.More >>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.More >>
Crews in St. Louis found the sealed box as they worked to dismantle the monument, seen by some as a symbol of racism.More >>
A Richmond man says the American flag placed in front of his home was burned to a crisp, in the middle of the night, and the whole thing was caught on surveillance video.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
