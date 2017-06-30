Coca-Cola museum opens in Corinth

A new Coca-Cola museum recently opened its doors in North Mississippi.

The best part: it's free to the public.

The museum is located in downtown Corinth and has more than 1,000 items, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

It's adjacent to the Coke plant, in a building that dates back to 1972.

It houses memorabilia that is approximately 100 years old.

