Women learn gun safety during 2 day class

A group of women is heading into the weekend with guns blazing - finding their courage to properly learn how to use a firearm in Gun Safety 101.

"I wanted to feel more confident using my weapon and be sure that I can, in a moment's notice, protect myself," student Sheng Bergeron said.

It's a class taught by trainers from the Desoto County Sheriff's Department for beginners.

"I kept it [gun] in my night table and it made me really nervous it was there," student Heather Bennett said. "Today is actually the first day it's been loaded. I haven't loaded it yet because I didn't know how to use it."

The class teaches women the fundamentals of gun safety and the number one rule - treat every gun like it's a loaded gun.

"That's the biggest thing that gets people shot and gets people killed is not treating weapons like it's loaded," DeSoto County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Alex Coker said.

According to gunviolencearchive.org, there have been over 30,000 accidental shootings in the United States so far this year.

The sheriff's department hopes to change that statistic.

"This class basically shows the four fire safety rules of how not to hurt themselves or hurt anybody else and also how to shoot the weapon safely," Coker said.

It's a two-night class with hands on training and successful results.

"I felt like wonder woman. I'm pretty proud of myself for being able to do as well as I did," Bergeron said.

