Women learn gun safety during 2 day class

A mother of four died Friday afternoon when a lightning strike sparked a fire in her home.More >>
A mother of four died Friday afternoon when a lightning strike sparked a fire in her home.More >>
A combination of dry conditions, extreme heat, and strong winds have fueled wildfires in five western states.More >>
A combination of dry conditions, extreme heat, and strong winds have fueled wildfires in five western states.More >>
A group of women is heading into the weekend with guns blazing - finding their courage to properly learn how to use a firearm in Gun Safety 101.More >>
A group of women is heading into the weekend with guns blazing - finding their courage to properly learn how to use a firearm in Gun Safety 101.More >>
A man is behind bars after police arrested him for selling drugs to patrons of a Southaven convenience store.More >>
A man is behind bars after police arrested him for selling drugs to patrons of a Southaven convenience store.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.More >>
He sat on the gun and it accidentally went off while he was sitting in his car.More >>
He was sitting in his car when he sat on the gun and it accidentally went off and struck him in the penis.More >>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.More >>
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>