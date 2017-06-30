Germantown High racks up 12 media awards

An overturned vehicle on Interstate 240 is causing traffic to be slowed. The crash happened at approximately 6:32 p.m. TDOt crews said they expect the scene to be clear by 7:30 p.m. Westbound lanes are partially blocked. Eastbound traffic is not impacted. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
An 18-year-old is in custody after a group of girls started fighting in the middle of the street in Memphis.
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.
A federal grand jury indicted a Memphis man for distributing drugs that killed a 21-year-old.
A man is behind bars after police arrested him for selling drugs to patrons of a Southaven convenience store.
Police say multiple people have been shot at a New York City hospital.
If you've ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you've got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.
A 10-year-old boy found a home with an Oklahoma police officer who knew when he took him to a hospital he wanted the child to be part of his family.
He sat on the gun and it accidentally went off while he was sitting in his car.
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.
Two people in their 60s were pulled from the plane and helicoptered to the hospital.
