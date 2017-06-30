Germantown High racks up 12 media awards

Germantown High School television is racking up awards in this year's Hometown Media Awards.

The student-run TV station won 12 awards this year and the station itself won the Overall Excellence in Educational Success Award.

The awards will be presented later this month in Minneapolis.

WMC Action News 5 is a proud education partner with Germantown High School's media department.

