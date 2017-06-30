Police will check your home while you're on vacation - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police will check your home while you're on vacation

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
GERMANTOWN, TN

Germantown Police Department is looking to give citizens some extra peace of mind.

The department is offering daily house checks for people who go on vacation for any amount of time between four days an a month.

The program ensures homeowners that officers will check their home at least twice a day.

