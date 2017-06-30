Outgoing Rhodes College president reflects on legacy

Dr. William "Bill" Troutt has turned in the keys to the President's office at Rhodes College.

Troutt, a native West Tennessean, ends 35 years as a college president, with the last 18 being at Rhodes, the remarkable liberal arts college that he loves with all his heart.

Watch WMC Action News 5 at 6 p.m. for our special interview with him on his legacy and work at Rhodes College.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.