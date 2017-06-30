Collierville man arrested, charged with selling drugs out of convenience store

A City Watch has been issued for a missing woman believed to be in danger. Police said 18-year-old Sidney Noor has a mental illness and was taken to Baptist East Hospital for a self-inflicted cut to her wrist.More >>
A man is behind bars after police arrested him for selling drugs to patrons of a Southaven convenience store.More >>
A father who saw his son was wanted for a robbery on television turned him in for the crime, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
West Memphis Police Department is investigating a video that has been viewed more than 29,000 times online. It shows a pregnant woman being thrown to the ground at a busy intersection.More >>
A man is dead after a shooting Friday night at Brittany Apartments off Ezell Street near Interstate 240.More >>
Laws taking effect Saturday will expand the places people can carry concealed guns in various states.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Health officials are advising moms about the dangers of eating capsules made from ground-up placentas.More >>
President Donald Trump is continuing his personal attacks on the anchors of "Morning Joe.".More >>
Ross LeBlanc is a proud St. Bernard Parish native. What he was subjected to this past weekend should happen to no one from Louisiana.More >>
