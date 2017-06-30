Undercover operation finds man selling drugs out of convenience store

A man is behind bars after police arrested him for selling drugs to patrons of a Southaven convenience store.

Eid Rehmat, 49, from Collierville was arrested as the result of an undercover operation by Southaven Police Department.

Rehmat was arrested Friday after police obtained a search warrant for Village Foods, located at 624 Rasco Road.

During the search, investigators found many items of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators said Rehmat was selling drug paraphernalia to patrons of the store, including smoking pipes, grinders, etc. The items sold were strictly for use of illegal narcotics.

Rehmat was charged with Sale of Paraphernalia and booked on a $500.00 bond.

