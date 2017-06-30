Overturned vehicle impacts traffic on I-240 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Overturned vehicle impacts traffic on I-240

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: TDOT) (SOURCE: TDOT)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An overturned vehicle on Interstate 240 near Perkins Road is causing traffic to be slowed.

The crash happened at approximately 6:32 p.m.

TDOT crews said they expect the scene to be clear by 7:30 p.m.

Westbound lanes are partially blocked. Eastbound traffic is not impacted.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly