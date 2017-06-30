Wildfires ravage 5 western states - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Wildfires ravage 5 western states

By Ron Childers, Chief Meteorologist
Satellite image of a massive wildfire in Brian's Head Utah Satellite image of a massive wildfire in Brian's Head Utah
A combination of dry conditions, extreme heat, and strong winds have fueled wildfires in five western states.  

Hundreds of firefighters are spread out over the areas affected as they try to contain fires in California, Utah, Washington, Arizona, and New Mexico.  

A total of 215,425 acres are burning in the five states in mostly uninhabited areas, however, evacuations were ordered in parts of California, Arizona, and Utah as fires burned out of control there.  

The governor of Arizona declared a state of emergency as a result of fires in that state.  Firefighters are working to contain most of the fire ravaged areas before the July 4 holiday, but there is concern that additional fires could be started due to people using fireworks.  

Wildfires are common in that part of the country during the dry season but this year has been exceptional due to a recent stretch of extreme heat and windy conditions in the southwest.  

