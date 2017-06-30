Daycare worker indicted for child abuse allegations

A Mid-South daycare worker accused of abusing a child faces serious charges.

However, parents are not concerned about the allegations and said they still stand by the Arlington daycare.

The general consensus from parents whose children go to the Sonshine Learning Center is that it is “an awesome facility.”

The daycare is associated with Christ Church.

"My daughter has been coming here since she was in pre-school and she's in the middle school program now,” said parent Kathy Joiner. “It's just an awesome facility, never had any problems whatsoever."

But in March, daycare worker Lauren Pollard was accused of bruising a child's face during potty training.

Last week, Pollard was indicted on charges of child abuse or neglect. There are no specifics in the indictment. The Department of Human Services is investigating.

We spoke with Pastor Randy Lockley over the phone, who said he couldn't say much because the case is under investigation.

However, he did say that the church daycare is doing everything DHS is asking it to do and that includes having someone supervise Pollard.

The pastor would not say if Pollard still works at the daycare. But parents like Candice Baxter, whose son was cared for by Pollard, said they do not believe the allegations.

Baxter said the parents kept the child in the daycare after the allegations were made.

"I think the child was here for weeks after,” Baxter said. “If something like that happened to my kid, you could not pay me to bring them back to the same place."

