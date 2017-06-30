Memphian makes The Dallas Cowboys Rhythm And Blue Hip Hop Team

A Memphis woman will be dancing in the bright lights of AT&T Stadium for America's Team soon.

Mercedes Tobias is one of the new 2017 Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers.

Tobias had to go through more than a month in training camp. Dancers from all over the country auditioned, but only 18 dancers made the team.

Mercedes is one of those 18, and her family and friends are proud she'll represent Memphis on America's Team this fall.

You can go to the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Facebook page to see the live announcement. Congratulations Mercedes!

