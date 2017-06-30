Interns volunteer, give back to the city

'It's an awesome facility." That is the general consensus from parents I talked with whose children go to the Sonshine Learning Center in Arlington that is associated with Christ Church.More >>
A Mid-South daycare worker accused of abusing a child faces serious charges. However, parents are not concerned about the allegations and said they still stand by the Arlington daycare.More >>
Some SCS students will be getting a jump start on what you might say is a pretty HOT career. The Memphis Fire Department is launching a new program targeting high school students.More >>
A Memphis woman will be dancing in the bright lights of AT&T Stadium for America's Team soon.More >>
A gas station that went up in flames Thursday morning has been ruled as arson, according to Memphis Fire Department. Investigators now believe the fire was set to cover up a burglary.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Law enforcement is dropping charges against two teens accused of igniting fires that decimated east Tennessee, including Gatlinburg.More >>
Crews in St. Louis found the sealed box as they worked to dismantle the monument, seen by some as a symbol of racism.More >>
District Attorney Hillar Moore will release his findings Friday into the shooting deaths of three law enforcement officers who were ambushed and killed on July 17, 2016.More >>
Word is spreading quickly around Hueytown. John Travolta will be in the city for at least three weeks starring in a movie that will be filmed there.More >>
Court documents revealed what they said about the crime and about each other's role.More >>
