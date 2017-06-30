Interns volunteer, give back to the city - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Interns volunteer, give back to the city

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

On Friday, some of the area's brightest young minds rolled up their sleeves to support their local community. 

Nearly 400 interns from companies such as FedEx, AutoZone, First Tennessee, & ServiceMaster got out of the office and teamed up to engage in many volunteer projects. 

Organizers said this isn’t just a great way for the kids to network and help out those in need, it also helps them feel more connected to their community.

“I think everyone likes to feel like they're part of a group and certainly with younger people, the millennials like to feel like they're part of something bigger,” said Kim Cherry with First Tennessee Bank.

Non-profits supported by this initiative include the Red Cross, the Carpenter's House and Clean Memphis.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

