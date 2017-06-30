Memphis fugitive captured 3 years later in Alabama

A Memphis fugitive has been arrested in Alabama after years on the run.

Police said 38-year-old Kelvin Montgomery fled Memphis three years ago before he was set to begin serving a 12-year sentence on sexual assault charges.

Orange Beach authorities said a missing woman from Arkansas was with Montgomery at the time of his arrest. She was able to call a relative, who in turn contacted police about Montgomery.

He was found living on a large sailboat in a marina in Orange Beach, officials said. Montgomery was caught after he allegedly assaulted the woman.

The woman found a group of good Samaritans, who Googled Montgomery's name before calling the police.

“I understand they had guns drawn, get on the ground, that kind of thing,” said Rafael Kiefer, who called the police. “There was no fight, no resistance or anything and they took him into custody.”

The good Samaritans said the woman didn't believe them when they told them about Montgomery's past.

Police are now trying to find out how long she had been with Montgomery.

