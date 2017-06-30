Video shows pregnant woman thrown to grown during fight

The beginning of the new fiscal year is upon us in Tennessee and that means new laws take effect... 133 of them to be exact. The laws range in everything from guns, traffic safety, immigration, abortion and more.More >>
A mother of four died Friday afternoon when a lightning strike sparked a fire in her home.More >>
An overturned vehicle on Interstate 240 is causing traffic to be slowed. The crash happened at approximately 6:32 p.m. TDOt crews said they expect the scene to be clear by 7:30 p.m. Westbound lanes are partially blocked. Eastbound traffic is not impacted. Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.More >>
Southaven Police Department issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert for a man who tried to kidnap a boy.More >>
A group of women is heading into the weekend with guns blazing - finding their courage to properly learn how to use a firearm in Gun Safety 101.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >>
