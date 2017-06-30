Video shows pregnant woman thrown to grown during fight

Memphis police are investigating a video that has been viewed more than 29,000 times online.

It shows a pregnant woman being thrown to the ground at a busy intersection.

The shocking video that has apparently gone viral happened at a red light in West Memphis on Friday afternoon at Broadway and Rhodes.

Taneka Turner, the woman getting the brunt of the attack, said she is the victim and she was attacked because of past issues with a woman in the car next to hers.

The video shot by someone in a car shows two women fighting at a car stopped at the red light while motorists watch. The woman hitting Turner also pulled her hair while she threw punches.

At one point a woman in a red shirt walked over, and she and the other women get in a car. Turner walked to her car and the battle started again, ending with Turner being thrown to the ground.

“She knows where I live, she stays not far from here at all,” Turner said. “So I need to keep my eye open and be looking.”

West Memphis police said they now have the video, and Captain Joe Baker said police will not tolerate that kind of behavior in the street.

Capt. Baker has turned the video over to a detective, and warrants will be issued for the women fighting in the video.

He said the women could be charged with a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

