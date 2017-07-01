Grizzlies ready for NBA Summer League

The roster is set for the Memphis Grizzlies Summer League Team.

Headlining the 15-man group that'll play in Las Vegas are this year's NBA Draft acquisitions Dillon Brooks and Ivan Rabb.

It'll be their first chance to show Griz coaches and the fans what they can do.

Rabb was the 35th pick out of California, and Brooks went 45th from the University of Oregon.

"The confidence is in me through the coaching staff and the front office that drafted me," Brooks said. "And I'm just ready to get to work."

"I know what I need to do, I need to just come in and play hard," Rabb said. "Show flashes of what I can do, and I'll be alright. I'm not too worried about the numbers."

The Grizzlies' first game in the Las Vegas Summer League is next Saturday against the Wizards, and NBA Free Agency is underway.

NBA writer David Aldridge reports Grizzlies veteran Zach Randolph is set to meet with teams in Los Angeles.

Aldridge also reports it will be a strong market for Griz perennial Defensive Player Of the Year candidate Tony Allen and said he is likely to sign quickly.

Stay tuned...

