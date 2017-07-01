Father turns son over to police after seeing mugshot on television

Father turns son over to police after seeing mugshot on televisi - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A father, who saw his a wanted robber's picture on television, turned his son in for the crime, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said Brandon Smith's father turned his son into officers Friday at around 6 p.m.

He saw a picture of his son linked to an investigation into four aggravated robberies against women. The women said Smith pulled a gun on four women and took their cash on May 27.

