Father turns son over to police after seeing mugshot on television

Memphis Police Department is working to find a man who robbed four women in May.

A father, who saw his a wanted robber's picture on television, turned his son in for the crime, according to Memphis Police Department.

MPD said Brandon Smith's father turned his son into officers Friday at around 6 p.m.

He saw a picture of his son linked to an investigation into four aggravated robberies against women. The women said Smith pulled a gun on four women and took their cash on May 27.

