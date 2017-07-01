Memphis entrepreneur, restaurant icon dies at 79 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis entrepreneur, restaurant icon dies at 79

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Ronnie Grisanti (Source: Facebook) Ronnie Grisanti (Source: Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis restauranteur died Friday, June 30.

Ronnie Grisanti, 79, most recently owned Ronnie Grisanti's Italian Restaurant in Collierville. He's also owned restaurants on Union Avenue, Beale Street, and Poplar Avenue.

Grisanti grew up in the restaurant business, working for his father at Grisanti's on Main for several years, until opening his own eatery.

